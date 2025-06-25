Sports
Shaquill Griffin Returns to Seahawks with New One-Year Deal
SEATTLE, Wash. — Veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin is making a comeback in the Pacific Northwest after agreeing to a contract with the Seattle Seahawks on June 25, 2025. The one-year deal is valued at $3 million, with potential earnings reaching up to $4 million, according to ESPN.
Griffin began his NFL career in Seattle, playing four seasons with the Seahawks. His tenure with the team included a standout moment in 2019 when he earned a Pro Bowl selection.
After his initial stint with the Seahawks, Griffin continued his career with other teams but has now returned to the franchise where he first made his mark. Seattle fans are hopeful that his experience will strengthen their defense this upcoming season.
Details about Griffin’s return to the Seahawks and his expected role on the team are still to be announced. For more updates, keep an eye on sports news sources.
