Shaquille O’Neal Critiques Rudy Gobert Amid Unwarranted Backlash

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert continues to face criticism, most recently being labeled the “Worst Player of All Time” by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Gobert has largely remained silent in response to this intense scrutiny, although he did express disappointment over O’Neal’s remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting it is unfortunate for one to undermine another’s accomplishments.

The criticisms directed at Gobert often stem from the narrative that, despite his achievements as a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, he struggles to guard elite big men in isolation and is deemed a liability during switches against perimeter players. This notion gained traction during the recent playoffs when the Wolves opted to have Karl-Anthony Towns defend Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, while Dallas Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic hit a game-winning shot over Gobert in isolation, leading to the Timberwolves’ playoff elimination.

However, statistics tell a different story regarding Gobert’s isolation defense. During the regular season, he ranked 45th out of 354 qualifying players, allowing just 0.73 points per possession in isolation. Opponents shot merely 36% from the field when matched up against him in this scenario, resulting in a true shooting percentage of 38%. These figures indicate that Gobert’s isolation defense is far from poor.

Further asserting the strength of Gobert’s defense, he was the eighth-most attacked player in the NBA, facing 78 isolation shots. Among the 50 players most frequently targeted in isolation, he allowed the fewest points per possession last season. It is also noteworthy that Gobert recorded the best defensive rating in the league, with 104.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, surpassing even that of the San Antonio Spurs‘ Victor Wembanyama.

In the playoffs, Gobert’s numbers did experience a decline; he allowed 0.92 points per possession on 43% shooting. Nevertheless, these figures still placed him ahead of several players, including Jokic and his teammate Aaron Gordon, as well as the New York Knicks‘ Isaiah Hartenstein and the Mavericks’ Daniel Gafford. Despite some disappointing moments last postseason, the criticism faced by Gobert appears unwarranted considering his overall performance as an elite defender who was integral to the Wolves’ defense, which ranked first in the league last year.

The ongoing critique from Shaquille O’Neal dates back to Gobert’s tenure with the Utah Jazz. O’Neal’s particular disdain for Gobert seems to stem from past encounters with the Jazz during his playing days, where he struggled against them in the playoffs. In the 1997 Western Conference Semifinals, O’Neal’s performance was lackluster as the Lakers fell to the Jazz in a series that left its mark on his career.

It can be speculated that O’Neal’s inability to overcome the Jazz, even as he ascended to greatness in the league, contributes to his critical standpoint on current and former Jazz players, including Gobert. Given that Gobert’s defense centers around rim protection, the irony is not lost on observers that Shaquille O’Neal himself faced considerable challenges against the Jazz during his illustrious career.