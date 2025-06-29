Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Full-Time Move to North Texas Amid TV Shift

DALLAS — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is considering moving to North Texas full-time as his television show transitions to ESPN and ABC next season. O’Neal, known for his larger-than-life personality both on and off the court, made the announcement during a promotional event at a 7-Eleven in Irving for a Texas-based beverage brand.

“I’ve been here 30 years in and out. I used to just come in sporadically,” O’Neal said. “I know about the Texas culture, but people in Dallas have been very nice. I’m 75% going to move here full time.” He noted he is awaiting details about the new schedule with TNT to finalize his decision.

The beloved show “Inside the NBA,” featuring O’Neal alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, will leave its long-time home at TNT and move to ESPN and ABC next season. O’Neal expressed thoughts about the future of the show, stating, “We have to remain the same but get better.”

O’Neal emphasized that the chemistry and authenticity that make the show a hit will remain intact. “We don’t go to preparation meetings. We just show up and go to work,” he added.

The interplay between Shaq and Barkley has created many memorable moments on-air. Reflecting on their relationship, O’Neal shared, “I never had a big brother. But I am a big brother… We’re very close.”

As attention turns to the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, O’Neal offered advice for new players, emphasizing a focus on performance and listening to mentors. “In the first year, we want to see what you do. By the second year, no more excuses,” he said.

When discussing the Dallas Mavericks, O’Neal expressed optimism about the team’s future. “I’ve always liked the Mavericks. If they stay healthy, definitely going to be in the playoffs.” He sees the potential in players like Cooper, Kyrie, and A.D. and believes the team has a bright path ahead.

With his eye on Dallas, Shaquille O’Neal is not only betting on the Mavericks but also considering making it his permanent home.