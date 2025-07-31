Ocala, Florida — Retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal revealed a surprising reason for his desire to retire in Ocala: the infamous rumors surrounding The Villages, a sizable retirement community nearby.

The Villages, known as one of the largest retirement communities in the U.S., boasts over 80,000 residents aged 55 and older. Recent viral rumors suggested that residents use different-colored loofahs hung from their cars to indicate their sexual preferences.

On a recent episode of his podcast, ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq,’ O’Neal discussed these rumors with guest Mike Tyson. He jokingly said, ‘The dream scenario is: There’s this place called The Villages. The Villages is an old folks’ home, but they have the highest rate of STDs. I want to be there.’ He went on to express a desire to retire to Ocala when he is older, saying, ‘Just drop me off, my boy.’

O’Neal, who currently resides in Texas, has a history of connections to Florida, having played four seasons with the Orlando Magic in the late ’90s and winning a championship with the Miami Heat in the early 2000s. He has owned multiple homes in Florida, including two in Miami and two in Orlando.

The Villages is not just known for its population size. It is home to the world’s largest recreation department, numerous golf courses, and several town squares that feature dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Despite its recreational allure, it’s the tales of sexually active seniors that have garnered attention online.

A 2023 Reddit post about color-coded loofahs piqued interest, fueling rumors of the so-called ‘loofah code.’ However, Frank Cerabino, a columnist for The Palm Beach Post, clarified that the color-coded loofahs are misrepresented. Instead, they are practical aids used by some seniors to identify their vehicles in crowded parking lots.

Contrary to the more scandalous claims, reports suggest that there hasn’t been a higher incidence of sexually transmitted diseases in The Villages than in other areas. Cerabino stated that those claims are part of the ongoing folklore surrounding this unique retirement community.