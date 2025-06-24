Shaquille O’Neal Leads Reebok’s Revival with Vision and Humor

Los Angeles, CA — Shaquille O'Neal, the former NBA star, is reshaping his legacy beyond basketball by leading a revival at Reebok, where he has served as president of basketball since 2023. Known for his towering presence at 7 feet 1 inch, O’Neal is leveraging his charm and humor to breathe new life into the brand.

In a recent Netflix series titled “Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal,” the basketball legend explained his business philosophy: “80% humor and 20% seriousness.” This light-hearted approach nonetheless belies his commitment to not just returning Reebok to prominence, but also ensuring the brand connects authentically with athletes and consumers.

O’Neal recognizes that many people have tried to exploit his jovial nature throughout his career. “They always said, ‘With the way he shoots free throws, he’ll never win a championship.’ But I’m going to dominate the game so much that free throws don’t even matter,” he stated in an interview with L.A. Times en Español.

His relationship with Reebok dates back three decades when the company first signed him as a player. Now, he is back not merely to promote nostalgic footwear but to invigorate decision-making and foster a new wave of emerging talent.

O’Neal noted that his vision extends beyond high-profile athletes. Instead of placing the bulk of Reebok’s marketing budget on one superstar, he aims to invest in promising players with strong social media followings, such as WNBA star Angel Reese. “Angel reminds me of AI [Allen Iverson]. She’s going to do it her way,” he remarked.

As O’Neal leads Reebok, he emphasizes the importance of family values, understanding athletes’ backgrounds, and fostering a sense of community. “I like the people, the moms, the dads, the coaches. People want to be represented in a certain way,” he shared.

His journey into business began during his playing days when he felt underestimated in boardroom meetings. Determined to take control of his own success, O’Neal pursued a degree in business administration and management, ensuring he wouldn’t just be seen as a player but as a savvy businessman.

Now, as president of Reebok basketball, he values collaboration and feedback, often involving his son, Shareef, to connect with younger consumers. O’Neal acknowledges that adapting his old-school business style has been essential. “I don’t think my best quality is listening,” he admits, highlighting the need for growth in his new role.

O’Neal’s success extends beyond Reebok, boasting an extensive investment portfolio that includes franchises like Papa John’s and 24 Hour Fitness. While his path has included setbacks, he reiterates the importance of resilience. “On the road to success, there are many failures, and you simply have to try to have more successes than failures,” he stated.

Through his endeavors, O’Neal credits his family and values for grounding him amidst fame. “I realized I couldn’t have done any of this without my family and their blessings,” he remarked, emphasizing his commitment to staying humble. His mission with Reebok is not merely about business; it’s personal, rooted in gratitude for the opportunities he’s had to succeed.