Shaquille O’Neal Not Presenting Dwight Howard at Hall of Fame Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dwight Howard’s upcoming induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame has taken an unexpected turn, as Shaquille O’Neal will no longer be presenting him during the ceremony. Initially announced in April, the change came less than a week before the event.

Howard, who has had a storied 18-year NBA career, expressed excitement over O’Neal’s involvement, calling it a ‘dream come true.’ However, O’Neal’s absence raises questions as to why he will not take on the role despite their prior reconciliation.

The 2025 Class of the Hall of Fame will still see Howard honored by a legendary group including Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Dominique Wilkins. Each presenter represents key attributes of Howard’s career, such as tenacity and defense.

In a recent social media post, Howard stated he wished for O’Neal, Kevin Garnett, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to walk him out, highlighting his desire for strong connections with basketball legends.

Despite a past filled with rivalry and tension, marked by O’Neal’s public criticism of Howard, the two seemed to have buried the hatchet in recent months. Their face-to-face meeting prompted hopes for a publicly reconciled relationship.

Howard’s Hall of Fame induction signals an end to his career, where he made eight All-Star appearances, earned the Defensive Player of the Year title three times, and led his team to the NBA Finals in 2009. With or without O’Neal, Howard’s legacy in the sport remains significant.