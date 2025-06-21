Sports
Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He Didn’t Join Knicks
NEW YORK, NY — Shaquille O'Neal, a Hall of Famer and NBA legend, recently shared why he passed on the opportunity to join the New York Knicks after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. During a conversation with Knicks alum Zach Randolph, O’Neal emphasized his love for driving, stating, “You can’t drive in New York. I got two big trucks that’ll get tore off in New York. You can’t park them nowhere.”
O’Neal’s comments shed light on his decision-making process during his career’s latter stages. After leaving the Lakers in 2004, he considered the Knicks as a viable contender. However, he ultimately opted out, prioritizing his lifestyle preferences. “Confession. After I left the Lakers, the Knicks were a contender. But I turned them down because I like driving,” he added.
At the time, the Knicks had the potential to pair O’Neal with former Magic teammate Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, who was on the roster. The combination of a prime Shaquille O’Neal and Stephon Marbury could have created a formidable force in the Eastern Conference.
O’Neal went on to have a successful career, earning four more All-Star appearances and winning his last championship with the Miami Heat in 2006. Yet, the chance for New York fans to witness “The Big Aristotle” play for their franchise remains a notable “what if” in NBA history.
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’