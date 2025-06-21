Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He Didn’t Join Knicks

NEW YORK, NY — Shaquille O'Neal, a Hall of Famer and NBA legend, recently shared why he passed on the opportunity to join the New York Knicks after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. During a conversation with Knicks alum Zach Randolph, O’Neal emphasized his love for driving, stating, “You can’t drive in New York. I got two big trucks that’ll get tore off in New York. You can’t park them nowhere.”

O’Neal’s comments shed light on his decision-making process during his career’s latter stages. After leaving the Lakers in 2004, he considered the Knicks as a viable contender. However, he ultimately opted out, prioritizing his lifestyle preferences. “Confession. After I left the Lakers, the Knicks were a contender. But I turned them down because I like driving,” he added.

At the time, the Knicks had the potential to pair O’Neal with former Magic teammate Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, who was on the roster. The combination of a prime Shaquille O’Neal and Stephon Marbury could have created a formidable force in the Eastern Conference.

O’Neal went on to have a successful career, earning four more All-Star appearances and winning his last championship with the Miami Heat in 2006. Yet, the chance for New York fans to witness “The Big Aristotle” play for their franchise remains a notable “what if” in NBA history.