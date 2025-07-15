Shaquille O’Neal Threatens Robert Griffin III Over Comments on Angel Reese

Los Angeles, California — Shaquille O’Neal has expressed his outrage towards Robert Griffin III for recent comments made about basketball player Angel Reese. O’Neal, a Hall of Fame basketball player, threatened Griffin during a social media exchange, saying, “RG3? Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f—ing face.”

The tension started when Griffin, a former NFL quarterback and current sports media personality, shared a racist photo edit of Reese. While he condemned the edit, he inadvertently amplified it by reposting it. Additionally, Griffin suggested that Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark and claimed that people from Reese’s inner circle agreed with him.

O’Neal responded strongly to Griffin’s comments. “Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” he wrote, indicating his disappointment with Griffin’s behavior. O’Neal further emphasized his support for Reese, saying, “Leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her telling her not to respond. F–ing stop it. That’s the last time. OK?”

O’Neal, who has a long-standing friendship with Reese since her time at LSU, criticized Griffin’s career and expressed concern about his focus on controversy. “It’s a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you’re going to be remembered for your podcast,” O’Neal said, underscoring the negative impact of Griffin’s statements.

In closing, O’Neal added that Griffin lacks the credibility to comment on women’s basketball, saying, “I would respect it more if Lisa Leslie said it, like that’s [women’s basketball players’] category. Stay out of them peoples’ category.”