Sports
Shaquille O’Neal Threatens Robert Griffin III Over Comments on Angel Reese
Los Angeles, California — Shaquille O’Neal has expressed his outrage towards Robert Griffin III for recent comments made about basketball player Angel Reese. O’Neal, a Hall of Fame basketball player, threatened Griffin during a social media exchange, saying, “RG3? Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f—ing face.”
The tension started when Griffin, a former NFL quarterback and current sports media personality, shared a racist photo edit of Reese. While he condemned the edit, he inadvertently amplified it by reposting it. Additionally, Griffin suggested that Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark and claimed that people from Reese’s inner circle agreed with him.
O’Neal responded strongly to Griffin’s comments. “Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” he wrote, indicating his disappointment with Griffin’s behavior. O’Neal further emphasized his support for Reese, saying, “Leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her telling her not to respond. F–ing stop it. That’s the last time. OK?”
O’Neal, who has a long-standing friendship with Reese since her time at LSU, criticized Griffin’s career and expressed concern about his focus on controversy. “It’s a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you’re going to be remembered for your podcast,” O’Neal said, underscoring the negative impact of Griffin’s statements.
In closing, O’Neal added that Griffin lacks the credibility to comment on women’s basketball, saying, “I would respect it more if Lisa Leslie said it, like that’s [women’s basketball players’] category. Stay out of them peoples’ category.”
Recent Posts
- MLB’s Rob Manfred Confirms Expectation for Twins Sale Soon
- Shedeur Sanders Faces Uncertain Future With Browns Amid NFL Rumors
- Illinois Lottery Results for July 11 and 12, 2025
- Twins Hesitate on Trading Joe Ryan Amid Trade Rumors
- Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Estimated $90 Million for Tuesday Drawing
- Severe Rainfall Causes Flooding Across New Jersey and Pennsylvania
- Connecticut Lottery Unclaimed Prizes Total Over $50,000
- Marla Maples Advocates for Weather Geoengineering Ban Amid Flooding Concerns
- Joe Burrow Poised for Fantasy Stardom in 2025 Season
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return with Strong Pitching Staff
- Tropical System May Bring Flooding to Florida and Gulf Coast
- Bellingham Bells to Host All-Star Game and Community Events
- Ekaterina Alexandrova Begins Campaign at Hamburg Open
- Moeller Faces Misolic at Nordea Open with Betting Odds Favoring Misolic
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20