Sports
Shardul Thakur Named Captain for West Zone in Duleep Trophy
MUMBAI, India – The West Zone selectors announced on Friday that Shardul Thakur will lead the team in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which begins on August 28.
This decision comes as part of a star-studded lineup that includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The selection committee opted for Thakur, a significant contributor to Mumbai’s recent Ranji Trophy successes, over Iyer, who may be part of the squad for the Asia Cup starting September 9.
Thakur has shown his worth with both bat and ball, playing a key role in Mumbai’s domestic performances. He will captain a squad that features new talent and veteran players, highlighting the team’s blend of experience and youth.
“It was tough to find spots for other players like Rahane and Pujara,” commented a source close to the selection committee. “With standout performances from players like Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer, tough decisions had to be made.”
Both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have extensive international experience, were left out, signaling a difficult road back for them in red-ball cricket. Rahane expressed a desire to engage with selectors but received little encouragement, as his performance in the Ranji Trophy was less than stellar.
The Duleep Trophy is returning to a zonal format, where teams are formed by state selectors. Defending champions West Zone are directly seeded into the semifinals, scheduled for September 4-7, leading to the final on September 11.
The complete West Zone squad includes Thakur (captain), Jaiswal, Iyer, Khan, Gaikwad, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhamensinh Jadeja, Saurabh Nawale, Harvik Desai (wk), Aarya Desai, Jaymeet Patel, and Arzan Nagwaswala.
As the tournament approaches, the squad is looking forward to performing strongly and defending their Duleep Trophy title.
