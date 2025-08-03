News
Shark Attack: Danilo Gallinari’s Wife Bitten While Pregnant in Puerto Rico
Carolina, Puerto Rico — Former NBA player Danilo Gallinari‘s wife, Eleonora Boi, was bitten by a shark on July 31 while swimming at a crowded beach in Puerto Rico. Boi, who is pregnant with their third child, described the event as ‘the worst day of my life’ in an Instagram post.
‘I never thought I’d be attacked by a shark, especially near the shore on a crowded beach,’ Boi shared alongside a photo from her hospital bed. ‘Fortunately, my baby and I are fine.’
Immediately after the attack, Boi received prompt medical attention and underwent surgery for a severe wound on her thigh. Carolina Municipal Police Commissioner Captain Rubén Moyeno confirmed her stable condition.
According to the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), Boi’s injury is being investigated to identify the shark species involved. DRNA biologist Nilda Jiménez explained, ‘Based on the photographs provided, the characteristics of the bite could be consistent with those of a shark,’ adding that further analysis is necessary.
Boi expressed gratitude towards her husband for his support during the incident and even joked about legal action against the shark. ‘You’ll hear from my lawyers soon,’ she quipped. The couple missed a planned concert due to the frightening experience.
Gallinari is currently playing for the Vaqueros de Bayamón in Puerto Rico and has had a professional basketball career spanning multiple teams, including the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
