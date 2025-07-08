News
Shark Bites Local Man at New Smyrna Beach, the Shark Bite Capital
New Smyrna Beach, Florida — A 40-year-old man named Matt Bender was bitten on the forearm by a shark while near the shore of New Smyrna Beach. This incident occurred on [insert date], in a location that has earned the title of the “Shark Bite Capital of the World”.
The beach has seen numerous shark attacks over the years. Since 2010, there have been a total of 12 surf fatalities reported at New Smyrna Beach, highlighting its dangerous reputation among surfers and swimmers.
Authorities have not released information regarding the species of the shark involved in the attack. Local officials and lifeguards urge beachgoers to be cautious and aware of their surroundings while in the water.
This incident has sparked discussions about shark safety and the need for education on how to avoid encounters with these marine creatures. Experts recommend swimming in groups and avoiding dusk and dawn when sharks are most active.
As of now, Bender is receiving medical attention for his injury, but details on his condition have not been disclosed. Shark bites, while serious, can often be treated effectively if immediate medical care is applied.
This event serves as a reminder of the inherent risks involved in ocean swimming, even in popular and frequented areas like New Smyrna Beach.
