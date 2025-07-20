Shark Week 2025: New Shows and Streaming Details Revealed

LOS ANGELES, CA — Shark Week 2025 will kick off on Sunday, July 20, promising a week-long lineup of thrilling and educational programming about sharks. This year’s event marks the 37th anniversary of the popular series on the Discovery Channel, known for its exciting shark-themed shows.

The opening night will feature a unique special, “Dancing with Sharks,” hosted by Emmy Award-winning personality Tom Bergeron. This episode showcases expert divers paired with various shark species in an underwater dance competition, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to Bergeron’s show, the lineup includes “Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus,” which will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The episode focuses on the hunt for a legendary great white shark known as Colossus, believed to be over 20 feet long.

Shark Week 2025 will run through Saturday, July 26, with programming available for streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+. Viewers can also access the content without traditional cable through various streaming services such as Philo and Sling TV. For those traveling abroad, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help access U.S.-based streaming options.

Discovery is aiming to bring more factual programming to combine entertainment with conservation education since past years drew criticism for sensationalized content. The event initially began in 1988 to raise awareness about shark conservation and combat misconceptions following the release of the movie “Jaws.” Discovery promises a mix of thrilling challenges and educational content for audiences this year.

The full Shark Week schedule includes notable episodes like “Great White Sex Battle” and “Jaws vs. Mega Croc,” airing on July 21. Viewers can expect a blend of competition and scientific exploration throughout the event.

Shark Week remains one of the most awaited events of the summer, and as it approaches, fans can prepare for an exciting week filled with aquatic adventures.