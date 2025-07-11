Sports
Sharks Acquire Forward Ryan Reaves from Maple Leafs
San Jose, CA – The San Jose Sharks announced today that they have acquired forward Ryan Reaves from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Henry Thrun.
Reaves, 38, has had a lengthy career in the NHL, playing 912 games with teams including St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Vegas. He has recorded 137 points, consisting of 63 goals and 74 assists, and accumulated 1,100 penalty minutes.
“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to the organization,” Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said. “He will bring energy, personality, physical play, and toughness to our group. He has been a part of many winning teams, and I witnessed firsthand the positive impact he can bring to a group when I was with the Rangers.”
Last season, Reaves played 35 games with the Maple Leafs, notching two assists and 28 penalty minutes. He also participated in three games with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL, scoring one goal.
Reaves has significant playoff experience, having played in 113 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He scored nine points during those appearances, contributing three goals and six assists, alongside 116 penalty minutes. Remarkably, his teams have reached the playoffs in 14 of his last 15 seasons.
Notably, during the 2018 playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights, he scored the game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets, securing a place in the Stanley Cup Final for the inaugural Knights.
Thrun, 24, has spent three seasons with the Sharks after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks. He played 60 games last season, recording two goals and 12 points while averaging 17 minutes and 31 seconds on ice.
Grier believes that adding Reaves strengthens their lineup, a sentiment echoed by his impressive history in the league.
The Sharks have been active in the offseason, adding talented defensemen like Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg, making the Thrun trade a strategic move for the team.
