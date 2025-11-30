Sports
Sharks Edge Canucks 3-2 in Controversial Power Play Showdown
SAN JOSE, California — The San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Friday, snapping the Canucks’ brief winning streak. The outcome was heavily influenced by the referees, as the Sharks capitalized on two power-play opportunities.
The game turned in the second period when referee Garrett Rank called an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, leading to a five-on-three opportunity for the Sharks. Despite outshooting the Sharks 65-43, the Canucks could not convert any of their eight power-play chances during the match.
Canucks coach Adam Foote expressed frustration with the team’s lack of execution on special teams. “We seemed a little bit out of sorts,” Foote said. “We’ve got to reel that back in; it’s a game to win.”
The Sharks took advantage of their chances, scoring on 2 of their 6 power-play attempts. The game-winner came after a video review determined that a shot by Adam Gaudette crossed the goal line despite being saved by Vancouver goalie Nikita Tolopilo.
“I don’t think my glove was behind the line,” Tolopilo said. “But they made a call and there is nothing you can do.”
Vancouver scored first with a goal from Brock Boeser at 4:28 of the first period, but the Sharks quickly responded, tying the game when Will Smith netted a goal during Hughes’s penalty.
The Canucks’ power-play struggles continued, as they failed to capitalize even after earning several advantages late in the game. “It comes down to our power play finding a way to score,” Boeser said after the loss.
The Canucks will seek to improve their power-play effectiveness in their next game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
