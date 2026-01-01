Sharks Edge Ducks 5-4 Despite Being Outshot 43-13

ANAHEIM, California — The San Jose Sharks overcame a significant shots deficit to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 on Monday night at the Honda Center. With this victory, the Sharks improved their record to 19-17-3 for the season.

Forward Cole Celebrini shone for San Jose, earning a goal and two assists, extending his point streak to eight games. Celebrini now has 60 points in just 39 games, making him one of only three teenagers in NHL history to reach that mark before New Year’s Day.

Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves despite facing 43 shots. In contrast, Anaheim’s netminder Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on nine shots before being replaced by Petr Mrazek. The Ducks fell to 21-16-2 and have now lost three consecutive games.

San Jose took an early lead when Nick Bonino scored at 10:43 of the first period. Anaheim’s Troy Terry quickly equalized with a goal at 15:02, capitalizing on a turnover behind the net. Celebrini then regained the lead for the Sharks with a snap shot just before the end of the first period.

In the second period, Thomas Bordeleau and William Eklund added to the Sharks’ tally, pushing the score to 4-1 before the Ducks rallied back. Frank Vatrano and Simon Gauthier made it 4-3 by the third period, but a late goal from Zach Ostapchuk sealed the game for San Jose.

“Every game, it’s something new with that guy,” Bonino said of Celebrini. “He’s making plays and doing things that are helping us win.”

With the Ducks unable to capitalize on their chances in the final moments, Mrazek was pulled for an extra attacker, but Terry could only cut the deficit late in the third. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Terry said. “We’ve got to get this thing going again.”

The Sharks will next host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, while the Ducks prepare for a home game against Tampa Bay on the same night.