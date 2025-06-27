Sharks Eye Top Prospects on Draft Day in Los Angeles

SAN JOSE, California – The San Jose Sharks are poised for a crucial moment in the 2025 NHL Draft, set to take place on June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. General manager Mike Grier has stated that the team intends to keep and utilize their No. 2 overall pick, as well as their eight other selections.

“I think everything’s on the table,” Grier said. “We’re definitely open to moving that selection, but we also know that there’s going to be a good player available to help us.” The Sharks aim to rebound from a challenging 20-50-12 season, and Grier hinted that trading picks could lead to bolstering the team’s lineup for the next season.

The draft will kick off with the New York Islanders expected to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer first overall. Meanwhile, many analysts, including longtime scouts, have identified center Michael Misa, the Canadian Hockey League’s scoring champion, as potentially available for the Sharks at No. 2.

Misa had an impressive season, scoring 134 points in 65 games for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit. His strong performance has led to speculation about which player the Sharks will ultimately choose, especially with other coveted talents like Anton Frondell and Caleb Desnoyers still on the board.

Grier expressed admiration for Misa and Frondell, hinting that both players are on the team’s radar. The Sharks could also package their picks in an effort to move up the draft board. “Drafts never go how you expect,” Grier remarked. “If there’s a player we really like that starts to slide, that’s definitely a possibility.”

As anticipation builds for the draft, the Sharks’ strategy will unfold, with fans eager to see how the team will improve its future. Following the first round on Friday night, rounds two through seven will take place on Saturday, giving the Sharks further opportunities to strengthen their roster.