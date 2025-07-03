Sharks Sign Dmitry Orlov to Two-Year Contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have signed veteran defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year contract worth $13 million, making an average annual cap hit of $6.5 million, according to a league source.

The 33-year-old Orlov, who previously played for the Carolina Hurricanes, is entering his 14th NHL season. He has established himself as a reliable two-way defenseman, averaging around 20 minutes of ice time throughout his career.

“Dmitry is a strong, two-way defenseman who brings physicality and versatility on the ice,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier stated. “He has a wealth of NHL experience, both in the regular season and playoffs, and his Stanley Cup championship pedigree is a valuable addition to our team. We are happy to have him.”

In the last season, Orlov recorded six goals and 28 points over 76 regular-season games, while averaging 20 minutes of ice time. During the playoffs, he added four assists in 15 games. He has finished with a positive plus-minus rating in 12 of his 13 seasons, showcasing his consistency in production.

Along with signing Orlov, the Sharks also claimed veteran defenseman Nick Leddy off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. Leddy is expected to provide additional support on defense as the Sharks aim to improve a unit that has faced challenges in recent seasons.

Orlov’s signing marks a significant step for the Sharks as they seek to bolster their roster amidst a competitive league landscape.