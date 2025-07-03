Sports
Sharks Sign Dmitry Orlov to Two-Year Contract
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have signed veteran defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year contract worth $13 million, making an average annual cap hit of $6.5 million, according to a league source.
The 33-year-old Orlov, who previously played for the Carolina Hurricanes, is entering his 14th NHL season. He has established himself as a reliable two-way defenseman, averaging around 20 minutes of ice time throughout his career.
“Dmitry is a strong, two-way defenseman who brings physicality and versatility on the ice,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier stated. “He has a wealth of NHL experience, both in the regular season and playoffs, and his Stanley Cup championship pedigree is a valuable addition to our team. We are happy to have him.”
In the last season, Orlov recorded six goals and 28 points over 76 regular-season games, while averaging 20 minutes of ice time. During the playoffs, he added four assists in 15 games. He has finished with a positive plus-minus rating in 12 of his 13 seasons, showcasing his consistency in production.
Along with signing Orlov, the Sharks also claimed veteran defenseman Nick Leddy off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. Leddy is expected to provide additional support on defense as the Sharks aim to improve a unit that has faced challenges in recent seasons.
Orlov’s signing marks a significant step for the Sharks as they seek to bolster their roster amidst a competitive league landscape.
Recent Posts
- Real Madrid Open to Rodrygo Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest
- Top MLB Strikeout Props for Today’s Games
- Brewers Suffer Disappointing Series Loss to Mets in New York
- Infantino’s Vision for Club World Cup Faces Mixed Reactions
- PSG Defeats Bayern Munich, Advances to Club World Cup Semifinals
- 2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash