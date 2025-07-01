Sharks Sign Veteran Defenseman John Klingberg to One-Year Deal

San Jose, California – The San Jose Sharks announced on July 1, 2025, that they have signed defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year, $4 million contract. Klingberg, 32, is an NHL veteran with 11 years of experience and has played 644 games for teams such as the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

Last season, Klingberg was with the Oilers, appearing in 11 regular season games, where he scored four points, including one goal. He also played a substantial role in the playoffs, appearing in 19 games and contributing four points as the Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year.

After missing a full year due to double hip resurfacing surgery in 2023, Klingberg returned to action in January 2025. Despite concerns about his recovery, he demonstrated his skills throughout the playoff run, helping Edmonton’s transition game with his ability to break the puck out of his own zone.

During his previous years in Dallas, Klingberg was recognized as a top defenseman, being named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2015 and earning All-Star honors in 2018. He amassed a career-high 67 points that season and has been a formidable presence in the playoffs, with a total of 43 points in 82 playoff games.

Alongside Klingberg, the Sharks also signed forward Philipp Kurashev to a one-year, $1.2 million deal. Kurashev, who had previously played with the Chicago Blackhawks, looks to revitalize his career after a tough season that saw him score only 14 points in 51 games.

The Sharks entered free agency with over $44 million in cap space as they look to fill various roster needs after finishing last in the NHL’s overall standings for two consecutive years. The team hopes that Klingberg’s experience and Kurashev’s potential will contribute to a more competitive season ahead.