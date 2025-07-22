Sharon Osbourne Reveals Weight Loss Journey and Struggles

Los Angeles, CA — Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her weight loss journey, discussing various methods she has tried over the years. The former judge has shared her experiences with medication, surgery, and different health regimens, including the controversial drug Ozempic.

In 2023, Osbourne struggled to gain weight after using Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for type 2 diabetes, which she later quit. “I’m at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain,” she stated in September 2023. Osbourne revealed she had weighed 230 pounds at her heaviest and now aimed to maintain a weight of around 105 pounds. “I’m too skinny,” she added.

Osbourne’s weight loss journey began in 1999 when she underwent gastric band surgery, which allowed her to lose more than 100 pounds over the next seven years. However, she had the band removed in 2006 due to side effects and mental struggles associated with the surgery. “I felt like such a cheat when I had that band on my stomach,” she said.

Struggling with food addiction, Osbourne described her relationship with food as an emotional battle. “We all have our own little addictions… mine is food,” she told Entertainment Tonight. She characterized her eating disorder as a lifelong struggle, saying, “Sometimes, I would eat to punish myself and then I wouldn’t eat to show that I had control of my life.”

Osbourne adopted the Atkins low-carbohydrate diet in 2015 and found it had a positive impact on her self-control over food. The singer shared her concerns regarding her rapidly decreasing weight after taking Ozempic. “I couldn’t stop losing weight… I can’t afford to lose any more,” she explained in November 2023.

Her husband expressed concerns about her health after noticing her weight loss. “He doesn’t like it, and he’s scared that something is going to happen to me,” she revealed. Osbourne defended her choice to use Ozempic, emphasizing her frustration with the struggle to manage her weight. “I just thought, ‘I’ve tried everything so I might as well try this,'” she stated.

After almost a year on Ozempic, Osbourne reported feeling better about her body image. “I’m shaping up fine,” she said in February 2024. She concluded that she was finished with weight loss obsession and cosmetic changes, stating, “I lost three stone in four months. Too much. I now weigh seven stone [98 lbs.] and can’t put on weight.”

In a candid moment, Osbourne shared her indifference to public opinion about her weight. “I don’t care what people say about the way I look… I know I look gaunt,” she declared. However, she cautioned others about the risks associated with using Ozempic and warned against its easy accessibility for teenagers. “My warning is don’t give it to teenagers; it’s just too easy,” she urged.

The discussions about her weight loss journey reflect a broader conversation about health, body image, and the pressures of weight loss in the public eye.