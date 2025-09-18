Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans After Ozzy’s Passing in Heartfelt Post

Los Angeles, CA

Sharon Osbourne publicly thanked fans for their support on Friday, marking her first comments since the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on July 22. The beloved TV star shared a touching message on Instagram, accompanied by a video of her and daughter Kelly, 40, at a falconry.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” the 72-year-old Osbourne wrote. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.”

Sharon drew a parallel between her 43-year marriage with Ozzy and the bond with the falcons. The video featured Ozzy’s classic song “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” She explained, “The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them.”

“It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical,” she added.

Kelly also expressed gratitude on social media, thanking the Cornwall, England, falconry for bringing joy to her mother. Sharon’s last public appearance was at Ozzy’s funeral procession in Birmingham on July 30, eight days after he passed away due to a heart attack.