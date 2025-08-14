Sharon Stone Celebrates Premiere of ‘Nobody 2’ with Sons at L.A. Event

Los Angeles, CA – Actress Sharon Stone, 67, made a striking appearance at the premiere of her new film ‘Nobody 2‘ on Monday, August 11, with her three sons, Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19, by her side. The family posed on the red carpet in coordinated outfits, showcasing a rare moment together.

Stone dazzled in a navy form-fitting Saint Laurent dress, complemented by a large gold clutch, bangle, and the stylish shades she wears in the movie. Her sons supported her in sharp suits, with Roan in pink, Laird in a gray checked double-breasted suit, and Quinn in a navy pinstripe ensemble.

The premiere was also attended by Stone’s costars, including Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen, contributing to the excitement surrounding the sequel of the 2021 action thriller. Speaking with PEOPLE, Stone mentioned that her sons are “huge” fans of the first movie, explaining their presence at the event. “It really played an enormous part in why I did the film,” she said.

Sharon adopted Roan in 2000 with her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, before also adopting Laird in 2005 and Quinn in 2006. Her strong relationship with her sons was highlighted in recent social media posts, showcasing heartfelt moments and reflections on motherhood.

Following the premiere, Sharon shared an affectionate throwback of her sons from years past, recalling the joy they bring to her life. Her latest family outing comes after her son Laird flew the nest for college, marking a poignant milestone in their lives.

As her film ‘Nobody 2’ hits theaters on Friday, the proud mom continues to balance her career with her family life, demonstrating her commitment to being a devoted parent.