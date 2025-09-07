Entertainment
Shaun Cassidy Announces First Tour in 45 Years Starting September
Nashville, Tennessee — Former teen idol Shaun Cassidy is set to embark on his first major tour in 45 years, launching ‘The Road to Us Tour’ on September 13 at the Grand Ole Opry.
The 66-year-old singer, known for his role on the hit ABC series ‘The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries’ in the late 1970s, is returning to the public eye after years of working as a television writer and producer.
During a recent interview, Cassidy shared that he has been rehearsing and even took guitar lessons to prepare for the tour. ‘I literally had to take guitar lessons. I hadn’t played guitar in so long,’ he stated. ‘I had to relearn songs I had written. I didn’t know how to play them.’
In a shift from his past performances, Cassidy revealed that he will be playing bass for the tour. ‘Because I haven’t been singing them for 40 years, they’re not dead to me. They feel new,’ he explained. ‘I can sing better than I sang when I was 20 because I haven’t been singing. I think I didn’t burn my voice out for 40 years.’
The tour will cover 50 cities across America, showcasing classics, new music, and personal stories along the way. Cassidy emphasized this tour is different from his previous performances. ‘For years, I was like, I don’t want to [tour] because I’ll just be trying to replicate some version of myself at 20, which I always thought would be embarrassing,’ he said. ‘But I discovered, and the audience told me this, that I didn’t need to do that because I had actually all these other cards I could play. Now I’m a storyteller.’
‘Da Doo Ron Ron,’ which became his first major hit, will also be included in the setlist. Though it was a commercial success, Cassidy admitted it was not his first choice for a debut single. ‘I liked the song. It was my idea to record it, but that wasn’t the song I wanted to be the first single off my album,’ he remarked.
As Cassidy approaches this new chapter in his career, he reflects on his unique journey. ‘It’s a weird résumé,’ he said. ‘I don’t know anybody else that plays the Houston Astrodome for 55,000 people, says, ‘Goodnight and see you soon,’ and then doesn’t show up again for 40 years, but that’s kind of what I did. I think I’m the luckiest person in the world that I can do that.’
Tickets for ‘The Road to Us Tour’ are available online, and fans are eager to see this long-awaited return of Shaun Cassidy to the stage.
