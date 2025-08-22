Shawn Hatosy Takes on Doctor Role in The Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Shawn Hatosy is stepping into the role of Dr. Jack Abbot in the new medical drama, The Pitt. The character, a combat medic turned emergency physician, faces the challenges of working in a beleaguered Pittsburgh hospital.

Hatosy, known for his roles in Southland and Animal Kingdom, was initially hesitant about portraying a TV doctor. However, executive producer John Wells encouraged his participation, stating, “We knew that Shawn could do it; he just has command presence.” Hatosy shares a long history with Wells, having collaborated over 100 episodes across various projects.

Dr. Abbot’s character is unique, navigating personal trauma while responding to emergency situations. “I knew that he’s the kind of person who is confident and calm under pressure,” Hatosy explains. His role includes a dramatic backstory, where he is revealed to be an amputee, dealing with the consequences and realities of such a life.

The pilot episode introduces viewers to Abbot as he clocks out from the night shift only to return for a mass casualty event, showcasing the commitment and complexity of his character. Hatosy remarks, “There’s comfort in playing a character who understands his purpose.”

Despite the shift towards a character more likable than those he has portrayed in the past, Hatosy feels connected to Abbot. “I see Abbot as an extension of me,” he says, appreciating the reality of being relatable rather than focusing on his own appearance.

As the series progresses, Hatosy anticipates that his character will deal with the fallout of political decisions affecting healthcare, including President Trump’s cuts to Medicaid. “Abbot believes your country should support you if you serve,” he notes, reflecting on the challenges the character faces.

With a career spanning three decades, Hatosy acknowledges his ongoing battle in the industry. Despite not having landed a job purely through self-tapes, he remains driven and is determined to fight for his roles. “I see myself as a working-class actor. I take pride in it,” he states.

The Pitt promises to be a platform for both social commentary and character-driven storytelling, aligning with Hatosy’s views on the important issues addressed in the show.