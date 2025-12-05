Shawn Levy Reveals Major Changes to Star Wars: Starfighter Ending

LOS ANGELES, CA — Director Shawn Levy shared insights about the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter, stating that he was compelled to rewrite and reshoot the final act. Originally, Levy had a different concept for the movie’s conclusion, but circumstances required a new direction.

In a recent interview, Levy explained, “We had a whole different idea for something in the third act, and then things didn’t align. I was forced to come up with a new idea. I’m literally right now shooting that section of the movie. I’m grateful that the original idea didn’t work out because the new idea is much better.”

The changes are significant, considering the movie is currently in production and is set to be released on May 28, 2027. Levy emphasized the creative freedom he feels from Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm, stating, “They only had a few mandates, which don’t sound that bad at all.” He noted that he was allowed to choose the writer and story while being encouraged to make it a fun and heartwarming film.

This upcoming addition to the Star Wars universe stars Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, and Flynn Gray. Although it is positioned after The Rise of Skywalker, it will not be “Episode X” or tied to legacy characters.

Levy admitted feeling an intense pressure during the initial weeks of filming, focused on ensuring the film resonated with the established Star Wars identity. He referred to Return of the Jedi as a key influence on his approach. “It’s ‘Jedi’ because of the combination of theme, levity, adventure, heart, and spectacle,” he shared.

The excitement surrounding Starfighter continues to grow as fans await further details, especially following Levy’s candid remarks about the creative challenges and the film’s evolving vision.