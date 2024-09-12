Shawn Mendes Marks Return with New Album and Stunning VMAs Performance

Shawn Mendes is making a significant comeback in the music industry after a period of personal reflection. The Canadian singer-songwriter, known for his soulful melodies, took some time away from the spotlight following the release of his 2020 album, ‘Wonder‘. During his hiatus, Mendes focused on enjoying life away from the public eye.

Now, Shawn Mendes is returning to the music scene in a big way with three new singles—’Nobody Knows,’ ‘Why Why Why,’ and ‘Isn’t That Enough’—ahead of releasing his new album, simply titled ‘Shawn’, in October. Mendes shared with Vogue that creating this album was a healing process. He described it as an opportunity to strip back to his core self and reflect on his recent life experiences, expressing pride in his work.

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Mendes captivated the audience with a soulful rendition of ‘Nobody Knows’, performed alongside his friends and collaborators Mike Sabath and Eddie Benjamin. Mendes expressed his happiness at sharing the stage with his ‘two brothers,’ emphasizing the soulful connection they bring to their music.

Despite his nerves about returning to the high-profile event, Mendes was enthusiastic about performing live again. He admitted to feeling both exhilarated and terrified, acknowledging the vulnerability involved in presenting his heartfelt music to the world. Mendes remarked on the joy of seeing faces and singing live again, highlighting the importance of emotional connection in his performances.

For the VMAs red carpet, Mendes collaborated with his longtime stylist, Tiffany Briseno, choosing a sleek, all-black suit from Dolce & Gabbana, inspired by Johnny Cash. The look included a distinctive crochet-style trim, reflecting Mendes’s desire to appear with strength and sincerity. During his performance, Mendes opted for a more casual vibe, removing his jacket to reveal a silky shirt and layered necklaces, focusing on a raw and acoustic sound.

Mendes fondly recalled the ‘rock and roll’ essence of his VMAs performance, enjoyed through the stripped-back experience of ‘three humans, three instruments, and three voices.’ This return to simplicity and authenticity in his artistry is a testament to Mendes’s evolving musical journey.