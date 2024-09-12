Entertainment
Shawn Mendes Marks Return with New Album and Stunning VMAs Performance
Shawn Mendes is making a significant comeback in the music industry after a period of personal reflection. The Canadian singer-songwriter, known for his soulful melodies, took some time away from the spotlight following the release of his 2020 album, ‘Wonder‘. During his hiatus, Mendes focused on enjoying life away from the public eye.
Now, Shawn Mendes is returning to the music scene in a big way with three new singles—’Nobody Knows,’ ‘Why Why Why,’ and ‘Isn’t That Enough’—ahead of releasing his new album, simply titled ‘Shawn’, in October. Mendes shared with Vogue that creating this album was a healing process. He described it as an opportunity to strip back to his core self and reflect on his recent life experiences, expressing pride in his work.
At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Mendes captivated the audience with a soulful rendition of ‘Nobody Knows’, performed alongside his friends and collaborators Mike Sabath and Eddie Benjamin. Mendes expressed his happiness at sharing the stage with his ‘two brothers,’ emphasizing the soulful connection they bring to their music.
Despite his nerves about returning to the high-profile event, Mendes was enthusiastic about performing live again. He admitted to feeling both exhilarated and terrified, acknowledging the vulnerability involved in presenting his heartfelt music to the world. Mendes remarked on the joy of seeing faces and singing live again, highlighting the importance of emotional connection in his performances.
For the VMAs red carpet, Mendes collaborated with his longtime stylist, Tiffany Briseno, choosing a sleek, all-black suit from Dolce & Gabbana, inspired by Johnny Cash. The look included a distinctive crochet-style trim, reflecting Mendes’s desire to appear with strength and sincerity. During his performance, Mendes opted for a more casual vibe, removing his jacket to reveal a silky shirt and layered necklaces, focusing on a raw and acoustic sound.
Mendes fondly recalled the ‘rock and roll’ essence of his VMAs performance, enjoyed through the stripped-back experience of ‘three humans, three instruments, and three voices.’ This return to simplicity and authenticity in his artistry is a testament to Mendes’s evolving musical journey.
Recent Posts
- Study Highlights Risk of Psychosis with High-Dose ADHD Medications
- Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill Explores Family History on BBC’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’
- Cardi B and Offset Welcome New Baby Girl, Expanding Their Family
- Retirees Face Lowest COLA Increase Since 2021 Amid Cooling Inflation
- Taskmaster Season 18 Returns with Exciting Line-Up
- Controversial Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’ Now Streaming
- Australia Triumphs Over England in First T20I at Southampton
- President Biden’s Lighthearted Gesture at 9/11 Memorial Sparks Internet Buzz
- Optimism Surrounds Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Ahead of Matchup Against the Bills
- Buffalo Bills Face Miami Dolphins in Prime Time NFL Showdown
- NHL Mourns the Loss of Former Enforcer Stephen Peat
- Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Set for AFC Showdown
- ARM: A Malayalam Fantasy Film Resonates Across Languages
- Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng’s Bail Hearing Progresses in Johannesburg
- Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Accidental Instagram Live Broadcast
- Hibernian FC Signs Striker Dwight Gayle on One-Year Contract
- Toby Jones to Star in New Series on Phone-Hacking Scandal
- Prime Minister Starmer Calls for NHS Reform Following Darzi Review
- Billionaire Jared Isaacman Completes Historic Private Spacewalk
- Knull Debuts as Villain in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Finale