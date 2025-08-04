Shawn Mendes Sparks Speculation with Post-Concert Photos

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Fans are buzzing after singer Shawn Mendes shared intimate photos with a woman following his performance at Dua Lipa‘s Sunny Hill Festival on August 2.

The 26-year-old Canadian musician, known for hits like “Imagination” and “Stitches,” posted a series of snapshots from the concert on Instagram on Sunday, August 3. His caption, “all we got is love!!” accompanied several moments from the show that captured the excitement of the audience.

The images that caught fans’ attention show Mendes with his arms around a smiling woman, whom many speculated could be a romantic partner. The last photo in the series shows them embracing warmly. The woman has since been identified as Luana Quaglia, an international artist supervisor who has worked with Mendes since his 2019 tour.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions. One user asked, “Who’s this, Shawn, huh?” while another lamented, “As you think, I didn’t expect my heart to be broken like this on a Sunday morning.” A third user interjected, “Excuse me?” and a fourth directly asked, “Are you dating Mr. Shawn Mendes??”

Yet, not all were alarmed. Some fans recognized Quaglia and comforted one another, saying, “Don’t scare me like this again” and expressing their surprise with comments like, “I almost had a heart attack” over the candid shots.

This concert marked Mendes’s first performance in the Republic of Kosovo, adding a significant milestone to his touring history.