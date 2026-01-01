The Shawshank Redemption Finds New Life on Pluto TV in 2025

Los Angeles, CA – More than three decades after its release, “The Shawshank Redemption” is experiencing a resurgence, now available for free streaming on Pluto TV. As of late December 2025, the film has climbed to the tenth position on the platform’s most-watched list.

The renewed interest in the 1994 classic comes amid a growing wave of viewers flocking to ad-supported platforms to enjoy timeless films. MovieWeb referred to it as a “comeback,” highlighting how audiences, both old and new, are embracing this iconic feature.

Admired for its storytelling, “The Shawshank Redemption” boasts a remarkable 9.3/10 rating on IMDb, making it the highest-rated film in history. In comparison, “The Godfather” follows closely behind with a 9.2 rating. Additionally, it holds a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while critics have rated it at 89%.

Directed by Frank Darabont and adapted from Stephen King‘s novella, the film stars Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne, a banker wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of his wife and her lover. Alongside him, Morgan Freeman portrays Red, a long-serving inmate. Their friendship evolves over 19 years, showcasing themes of hope and resilience against the backdrop of brutal prison life.

The film’s signature quote, “Get busy living, or get busy dying,” continues to resonate with viewers, as it encapsulates the struggle for hope amidst despair. The narrative goes beyond prison life, addressing friendship, humanity, and the indomitable spirit of perseverance.

As the film garners even more viewers through its free availability, it continues to prove why it stands out as one of the greatest films ever made. Starting January 1, 2026, “The Shawshank Redemption” will also join the lineup on Peacock, broadening its accessibility.

With its emotional depth and character development, “The Shawshank Redemption” invites both new viewers and dedicated fans to engage with its powerful story once again. It serves as a reminder that despite the advancements in film technology and storytelling, classics like this one endure, continuing to inspire and provoke thought among audiences.