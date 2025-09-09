Education
Sheboygan Schools Launch 2025 Project House This Tuesday
Sheboygan, WI – A ceremony to launch the Sheboygan Area School District’s 2025 Project House is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the district’s Administrative Services Building on Stahl Road. The event was moved to the headquarters due to increased construction traffic in the Stonebrook Crossing subdivision, where the project is located.
This year’s project marks the 28th house built in the school district’s history and the fifth in the Stonebrook Crossing area. Students from both North and South High Schools will participate as builders of the house, showcasing their skills and learning in a real-world setting.
The Project House initiative aims to provide students with hands-on experience in construction while contributing to the local community. By involving high school students in such projects, the district hopes to inspire future careers in trades and craftsmanship. The ceremony will highlight the students’ efforts and the significance of community partnerships in education.
Local officials and community members are expected to attend, supporting the students and recognizing the importance of such educational programs.
