Shedeur Sanders Asks Dad Deion to Skip Training Camp: ‘I Got Work to Do’

Cleveland, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has requested his father, Deion Sanders, to stay away from training camp as he competes for a spot on the team’s depth chart. Deion revealed Shedeur’s advice during an appearance on Michael Irvin‘s podcast.

“Shedeur told me not to come,” Deion shared. “He didn’t want me to come. He was like, ‘Dad, I may get three, four reps in practice. I don’t want you seeing that. I’m not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be.’” Shedeur’s determination is evident as he focuses on his performance without distractions.

Shedeur is currently positioned as the fourth quarterback in the depth chart behind fellow rookie and veterans. He aims to show his skills during the upcoming preseason games, maintaining a positive attitude throughout his challenges. “He’s dealing with it like a pro. He ain’t mad. He ain’t bitter. He’s like, ‘I got work to do, but I’m going to put in this work,’” Deion said.

During the opening days of training camp, Shedeur has received limited first-team reps as he competes against veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Kenny Pickett. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski stated that the quarterback depth chart is still fluid and could change based on performances during practices and games.

“I have a plan that’s in pencil,” Stefanski noted, emphasizing the need for flexibility based on how players handle different situations. Meanwhile, general manager Andrew Berry confirmed that the team’s selection of Sanders in the fifth round was unexpected but aligned with their philosophy of picking the best players available.

While some speculated that Shedeur’s draft position was influenced by his father’s fame, he dismissed any notion that it could be a burden. “God makes everybody have their own routes, and this is just my route,” he explained, expressing gratitude for his father’s guidance and the legacy he carries.

With Cleveland’s first preseason game scheduled for August 8 against the New York Jets, Shedeur is eager to seize any opportunities to demonstrate his talent.