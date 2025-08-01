Sports
Shedeur Sanders Asks Dad Deion to Skip Training Camp: ‘I Got Work to Do’
Cleveland, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has requested his father, Deion Sanders, to stay away from training camp as he competes for a spot on the team’s depth chart. Deion revealed Shedeur’s advice during an appearance on Michael Irvin‘s podcast.
“Shedeur told me not to come,” Deion shared. “He didn’t want me to come. He was like, ‘Dad, I may get three, four reps in practice. I don’t want you seeing that. I’m not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be.’” Shedeur’s determination is evident as he focuses on his performance without distractions.
Shedeur is currently positioned as the fourth quarterback in the depth chart behind fellow rookie and veterans. He aims to show his skills during the upcoming preseason games, maintaining a positive attitude throughout his challenges. “He’s dealing with it like a pro. He ain’t mad. He ain’t bitter. He’s like, ‘I got work to do, but I’m going to put in this work,’” Deion said.
During the opening days of training camp, Shedeur has received limited first-team reps as he competes against veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Kenny Pickett. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski stated that the quarterback depth chart is still fluid and could change based on performances during practices and games.
“I have a plan that’s in pencil,” Stefanski noted, emphasizing the need for flexibility based on how players handle different situations. Meanwhile, general manager Andrew Berry confirmed that the team’s selection of Sanders in the fifth round was unexpected but aligned with their philosophy of picking the best players available.
While some speculated that Shedeur’s draft position was influenced by his father’s fame, he dismissed any notion that it could be a burden. “God makes everybody have their own routes, and this is just my route,” he explained, expressing gratitude for his father’s guidance and the legacy he carries.
With Cleveland’s first preseason game scheduled for August 8 against the New York Jets, Shedeur is eager to seize any opportunities to demonstrate his talent.
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Faces Racing Louisville FC in NWSL Showdown
- Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested After Airport Incident with Boyfriend
- Red Sox Revise Weekend Rotation after Trade Deadline
- Late Bloomer Morgan Hits Hollywood with New Sitcom and Stand-Up Success
- Potential Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sparks Excitement
- Uruguay Faces Brazil in Copa America Femenina Semifinal Showdown
- Pirates Beat Giants, Face Rockies Amid Trade Controversies
- Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance
- Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships
- White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
- Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut
- Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
- MLB Trade Deadline 2025: Major Trades Reshape Playoff Landscape
- New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash
- Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark
- New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
- Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline