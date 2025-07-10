Shedeur Sanders Faces Tough Competition for QB Role in Cleveland

**Cleveland, Ohio** — The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room is crowded as Shedeur Sanders battles for playing time ahead of training camp, set to begin on July 23. With veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel also in the mix, the fight for the starting job is fierce.

Analyst Dharya Sharma reports that while the Browns seem committed to Sanders for the moment, his future may hinge on the team’s performance in training camp. Flacco, who brings considerable experience, is a frontrunner for the starting position. Yet, experts are cautious about his expected impact, questioning whether he can meet fan hopes or if he could be a major letdown this season.

“Any fans hoping to see a repeat of Flacco Fever are going to be disheartened,” analyst Knox stated. “Assuming Flacco even beats out the other quarterbacks, he’s not joining a roster that is a QB away from postseason contention.”

Meanwhile, speculation has arisen about the Indianapolis Colts potentially trading for Sanders. With uncertainty surrounding their current quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson and newly signed Daniel Jones, adding Sanders might make sense. “Sanders would add youth and create competition within the quarterback room,” said Sharma.

However, it is unlikely the Browns will part with Sanders before the start of training camp. General manager Andrew Barry might prefer trading him for a lesser pick, rather than releasing him if he fails to secure a spot on the roster by preseason’s end.

As the training camp approaches, all eyes will be on Sanders to see if he can secure a spot in a competitive quarterback landscape.