Shedeur Sanders Faces Uncertain Future With Browns Amid NFL Rumors

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shedeur Sanders, the highly-discussed rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, heads into training camp with uncertainty surrounding his position. The 23-year-old signal-caller, who was drafted this year, faces competition from veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Despite being selected by the Browns, doubts linger about whether the franchise fully supports Sanders. Originally touted as a potential starter, he will likely enter the season as the team’s fourth quarterback on the depth chart.

In a recent livestream, former NFL All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel Sr. considered an unlikely scenario where Sanders could be traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He suggested this move would allow Sanders to reunite with his college teammate, Travis Hunter. “Trevor Lawrence has two number one receivers—is he going to be able to get them the ball? I think not,” Samuel said, questioning Lawrence’s performance.

Lawrence is under contract through 2030, which complicates any potential move. The Jaguars, having recently acquired Hunter using a draft pick from the Browns, show a strong commitment to their current quarterback.

The Browns had a chance to draft both Sanders and Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they held the second overall pick. Instead, they traded that pick to the Jaguars, who selected Hunter, while the Browns ended up taking Sanders in the fifth round, just behind Gabriel.

Sanders and Hunter combined for 171 receptions, 2,167 yards, and 24 touchdowns during their time at the University of Colorado. Both players revitalized Colorado’s football program, becoming prolific leaders under coach Deion Sanders.

As speculation grows around Sanders’ future, it remains clear that Cleveland missed an opportunity to pair these two stars together at the professional level. For now, Sanders focuses on competing for the starting role with the Browns, while fans hope to see him shine as an individual player.

Despite recent off-field issues, Sanders retains the potential to make a significant impact in the NFL. The Browns, however, may forever be haunted by the missed chance of uniting one of college football’s most dynamic duos.