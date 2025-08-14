Shedeur Sanders Shines in Browns Preseason Opener vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a strong impression in his NFL preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 19 yards.

With injuries affecting the Browns’ quarterback lineup, including Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, Sanders had the chance to step into the spotlight. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has indicated that Sanders will see increased reps with the first-team offense moving forward, signaling a potential shift in the quarterback competition.

Sanders’ performance came during a game where the Browns rested many of their starters. His ability to make quick decisions and maintain composure in the pocket caught the attention of his coaches and fans alike. “We got a third-and-1 where he had a quarterback sneak. There’s just a lot of football, and that’s by design with him getting a ton of reps in this game,” Stefanski said.

As the competition heats up for the No. 2 quarterback spot, Sanders’ strong showing creates new dynamics for the roster considerations as Cleveland prepares for the upcoming games. The coaching staff is eager to see how Sanders follows up this performance in the second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Flacco listed as the starting quarterback and both Gabriel and Pickett dealing with injuries, the Browns are navigating through a challenging quarterback landscape. The preseason offers a critical opportunity for Sanders, as he aims to solidify his place in the roster amidst the competition.

Sanders, the son of former NFL star Deion Sanders, has garnered significant attention since joining the Browns. His transition from the Colorado Buffaloes to the NFL has been noted for its smoothness, highlighting his readiness for professional football.

As the Browns aim to finalize their 53-man roster by August 26, Sanders’ performance could be pivotal in determining not just his future with the team, but potentially the long-term direction of Cleveland’s quarterbacks.