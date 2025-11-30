Shedeur Sanders Takes Center Stage in Browns’ Game Against 49ers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns face the San Francisco 49ers today as rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders starts for the first time at home. This pivotal Week 13 matchup, taking place on Nov. 30, 2025, marks an opportunity for the Browns to secure consecutive wins for the first time since their playoff run in 2023.

Sanders’ elevation to starting quarterback comes amid disappointing playoff prospects for the Browns, but heightened excitement surrounds his debut. “There is definitely a different energy in the air today,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. “Shedeur has worked hard, and we’re excited to see what he can do in front of our home crowd.”

The Browns aim to maintain their stronghold against the 49ers, who have not won a game in Cleveland since 1984. This historical edge adds to the stakes of the match. “We have a rich history against this team, and it’s about time we show it on the field, especially at home,” said veteran linebacker Myles Garrett.

Weather conditions are also a significant factor with forecasts predicting snow, rain, and strong winds. “The weather could play a big role in how both teams approach the game. It’s going to be a gritty matchup,” added Stefanski.

Amid this backdrop, Browns fans are eager to turn out and make the stadium a fortress for their rookie quarterback. After a long week of practice and preparation, the anticipation is palpable as kickoff approaches.

As Sanders prepares to take the field, the outcome could set the tone for the rest of the Browns’ season and their continuing rivalry with the 49ers.