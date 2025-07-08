Entertainment
Shediac Lobster Festival Anticipates Big Crowds for 76th Year
Shediac, New Brunswick — The 76th annual Shediac Lobster Festival is set to draw big crowds starting July 9 to 13. Following last year’s record-breaking attendance of over 40,000, organizers expect up to 20,000 visitors this year. Festival president François Poirier shared these insights during a recent interview.
“Our festival is quite popular. Usually, we see between 20,000 and 40,000 people. Last year was a bigger edition, so we had a higher number, but we expect a great turnout this year,” Poirier said.
This year’s festival has been recognized as a signature event in New Brunswick, joining other top festivals like the Harvest Festival and Area 506. Poirier emphasized the importance of innovation, stating, “That means we have to innovate and make bigger and better events.”
New attractions slated for this year include the Global Lunch, celebrating culinary diversity with dishes from various countries. Additionally, a special five-course meal called The Succulent will showcase Wabanaki and Acadian culture on Parlee Beach.
The festival will also introduce a Culinary Summer Camp aimed at youth, centered around lobster. Poirier stated, “Lobster is at the heart of what we do. Every year, we try to incorporate some lobster element.” He noted that approximately 10,000 lobsters will be served and returned to the sea for sustainability.
The annual Claw Run, featuring both 5K and 10K races, is sold out this year. However, spectators are encouraged to come cheer for the runners, who will start the race emerging from a lobster trap. This event will be followed by a community breakfast.
From July 9 to 13, Campbell Amusement will provide midway rides in town. Poirier reiterated the festival’s motto: “fun for all.” Tickets and a complete event list are available on the Shediac Lobster Festival website.
