Sheff G Reflects on Music Career Ahead of Imminent Prison Sentence

NEW YORK CITY – Sheff G, a prominent figure in Brooklyn drill music, discusses his music journey and upcoming prison sentence in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers.

The rapper, known as Michael “Sheff G” Williams, has enjoyed significant success since his recent release from jail. He participated in a sold-out show at Terminal 5 in Manhattan on Sunday, marking the end of his 18-city tour with fellow rapper Sleepy Hallow. Both artists released platinum and gold-certified hits and established their own record label, showcasing a departure from the hardcore drill music that once defined their careers.

“We be doing the shows, and after the shows we be doing the meet and greets. So we really like getting to talk to the fans and see what songs they like,” Sheff G shared. He emphasized the positive atmosphere at his events, stating, “Not at all, not at all, Lisa. You know what’s crazy? This is my second tour since I’ve been home and this one I actually got to do with Sleepy, so it was way bigger, way better.”

However, the rapper is preparing for a stark change in his life. In 2023, he was arrested along with 31 others as part of an alleged gang conspiracy connected to the “8-Trey Crips” and the “9 Ways Gang.” The group is accused of multiple shootings, with Sheff G named as a key figure in orchestrating violence against rival gangs.

Jason Savino, assistant chief of detectives for the NYPD, stated, “If Sheff said something, it happened. A simple text, ‘We got to get a big one.’ That simple text created a war.” After posting a $1.5 million bail in April 2024, Sheff G was released but later pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and conspiracy.

Brooklyn’s District Attorney Eric Gonzalez recommended a 20-year sentence, but Judge Danny Chun ultimately sentenced Sheff G to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The judge noted, “I take into consideration that you are not alleged with shooting anybody.”

Reflecting on his past, Sheff G expressed a desire to encourage youth, particularly those in challenging neighborhoods, to pursue music rather than gang involvement. He aims to continue his advocacy against gun violence, actively speaking at events and engaging with young people.

Sheff G’s sentencing is set for August 13 at the Brooklyn State Supreme Court, where he is expected to report to custody. He stated, “I accept responsibility for my choices and plan to never go down this road ever again.” This marks a pivotal point in Sheff G’s life as he seeks to leave behind a troubled past and focus on his music career.