Sheinelle Jones Receives Support After Husband’s Death

New York, NY — Sheinelle Jones is feeling the support of her Today show family as she navigates the challenges of motherhood following the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh. Ojeh passed away after a brave battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, earlier this year.

While competing at the 2025 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship on July 9, Today co-host Dylan Dreyer spoke about Jones, saying, “She’s in mom mode right now. She has three young kids that she has to care for. It’s a really tough time for the family.” Jones and Ojeh shared three children: son Kayin, born in 2009, and twins Uche Jr. and Clara, born in 2012.

Dreyer expressed the camaraderie among the hosts, stating, “We are all there to support her in any way we can. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.” She emphasized that the Today team acts like family, showing love and support during difficult times.

Jones has been absent from the Today show since December 2024, taking time off to handle a “family health matter.” On May 23, her co-hosts announced Ojeh’s passing at the age of 45, conveying their condolences and support to Jones and her children. NBC’s Savannah Guthrie said, “Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him.”

In a heartfelt tribute, Dreyer posted a message for Jones on social media, expressing her wish to help ease the pain of loss. “I wish I could help you absorb all the love and prayers we’re sending out to you and your family,” she wrote.

Jones acknowledged the love and support from her co-hosts by sharing clips of their on-air tributes on her social media. She thanked them for their kindness during this difficult period.

It remains uncertain when Jones will return to her role on the Today show. Meanwhile, her colleagues continue to stand by her side, reinforcing the bond that they share.