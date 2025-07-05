Entertainment
Shelley Stewart Inducted into Radio Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama broadcaster Shelley Stewart is set to join the Radio Hall of Fame, an honor that recognizes his significant contributions to radio and community engagement.
The announcement was made by the Chicago-based Museum of Broadcast Communications, stating Stewart is among 11 new inductees for the class of 2025. Stewart expressed shock and gratitude upon receiving the news. “It means that I’ve done something right somewhere along the way,” he said. “I’m really honored.”
Stewart, who turns 91 this year, began his media career in 1949 at WEDR radio at the age of 16. He gained prominence in the 1960s as an influential voice during the Civil Rights movement while working at WENN-AM radio in Birmingham.
Despite his success, Stewart remains humble and often reflects on his challenging upbringing, including the traumatic loss of his mother and periods of homelessness. “Winning the award wasn’t a bad outcome for a ‘homeless kid from Birmingham,’” he said.
In addition to his radio career, he co-founded Steiner Advertising and became co-owner of WATV AM. Later, he established a foundation to improve literacy and boost graduation rates among high school students, named in honor of his mother.
The induction ceremony will take place on October 30 in Chicago, where Stewart plans to celebrate with other honorees, including rock star Alice Cooper and NPR veteran Scott Simon. “It will be a special, standing-room-only event honoring the talents, history, and contributions of 11 incredible people,” said co-chairman Kraig Kitchin.
News of Stewart’s induction prompted an outpouring of congratulations from the Birmingham community, including Mayor Randall Woodfin, who praised him as Birmingham’s own Playboy. “Huge congratulations to Birmingham’s own Playboy!” Woodfin wrote on social media.
Broadcaster Erskine “Chuck” Faush Jr. called Stewart part of his family, noting his mentorship during Faush’s upbringing in radio. He stated, “His questions shaped not only public opinion but championed causes and settled crises.”
