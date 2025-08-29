Sports
Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
NEW YORK, N.Y. — American tennis stars Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe are set to begin third-round action at the U.S. Open on Friday. Shelton will face Adrian Mannarino, while Tiafoe takes on Jan-Lennard Struff.
In their match, Shelton, 22, will meet 37-year-old Mannarino. This will be their fourth meeting, with Mannarino leading their head-to-head series 2-1. The two have contrasting styles, with Mannarino often playing a strategic, risk-averse game while Shelton relies on his powerful serve to dominate opponents.
Following victories over Ignacio Buse and Pablo Carreno Busta, Shelton has advanced into the third round of the tournament. Conversely, Mannarino has secured his place by defeating Tallon Griekspoor and Jordan Thompson, conceding only a single set in the process. With recent form favoring Shelton, this match is being watched closely.
Tiafoe, ranked 17th in the world, similarly prioritizes the U.S. Open. He has previously reached the semifinals in this tournament and hopes to continue his momentum after winning against Yoshihito Nishioka and Martin Damm in earlier rounds. Tiafoe’s next challenge is Struff, who he has a 2-1 record against. Their prior matches have shown Tiafoe’s ability to compete at a high intensity.
Struff recently pulled off an upset against Holger Rune, hinting at his capability to challenge Tiafoe. Nonetheless, Tiafoe is favored to find success in this matchup given his history in New York and strong performance in earlier rounds.
The anticipation for these matches is high, as fans eagerly await to see how Shelton and Tiafoe will perform in one of tennis’s most prestigious events.
