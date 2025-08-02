Shemar Moore Shares Adorable Photo with Daughter Resembling Him

LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor Shemar Moore recently posted a touching side-by-side photo of himself as a toddler alongside his own daughter, Frankie. The post, shared on August 1, 2025, showcases the two sharing an uncanny resemblance that delighted fans.

In the first image, a young Moore sits outside with a head of long curly brown hair, scrunching his nose at the camera. The second photo features Frankie, 2, mimicking the same nose scrunch, wearing a cute watermelon-patterned swimsuit. Moore’s affectionate caption read, “Twinning 😄❤️❤️💖,” highlighting the striking resemblance that fans quickly noticed.

Comments flooded in from his followers, many noting how much Frankie looks like her father. One fan wrote, “Baby girl looks so much like you!!!!” while another added, “Frankie is definitely her Daddy’s twin!” Another user commented, “Wow. Same eyes, nose. ❤️ beautiful baby girl. We know Shemar is gorgeous,” acknowledging the pair’s shared features.

Moore often shares moments with his daughter on social media. Just last month, he posted a picture of Frankie in her watermelon swimsuit, describing her as “my Lil Tom Boy… my life’s Greatest accomplishment and Joy!!!” In this image, Frankie posed confidently while wearing one of Moore’s black hats, showcasing their close bond during family outings.

Earlier this year, Moore described Frankie as a “sassy, beautiful, smart HAPPY MIRACLE!!!!” while also saying, “It’s Frankie’s world!!!” The heartwarming connection between father and daughter continues to resonate with fans, who love seeing their special moments together.