Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Frankie

LOS ANGELES, CA – August 1, 2025 – Actor Shemar Moore shared a heartwarming post on social media featuring a side-by-side photo of himself as a toddler and his two-year-old daughter, Frankie, emphasizing their striking resemblance.

In the post, Moore included a childhood photo of himself, showing off his curly hair and a playful nose scrunch. Next to it, Frankie mirrored his expression, wearing a cute watermelon swimsuit. Moore captioned the picture, “Twinning!”

Fans quickly noticed the similarities, with comments flooding in. One user stated, “Baby girl looks so much like you!” while another wrote, “Frankie is definitely her Daddy’s twin!” Many expressed their awe at the resemblance between father and daughter.

Moore, who stars in the TV series “S.W.A.T.,” often shares moments with Frankie on social media. Last month, he posted a picture of her wearing one of his black hats, captioning it, “My Lil Tom Boy… Frankie n Daddy… my life’s Greatest accomplishment and Joy!”

In January, Moore referred to Frankie as a “sassy beautiful, smart HAPPY MIRACLE!!!” and expressed his deep love for her. His followers often praise their father-daughter bond, commenting how precious it is to witness.

Through these posts, Moore highlights the joy and pride of fatherhood, showcasing their close relationship and the adorable similarities they share.