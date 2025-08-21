News
Sheriff Allegedly Kills Judge Amid Scandal in Kentucky Courtroom
Whitesburg, Kentucky — District Court Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was fatally shot in his chambers on September 19, 2024, by Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines, 43. The incident escalated a troubling atmosphere surrounding Mullins, who has been accused of running a scheme involving sexual favors in exchange for leniency.
Tya Adams, a woman who spoke to News Nation, claimed she attended sex parties with Judge Mullins and his associates for money or to help offenders escape legal troubles. Adams stated that Mullins warned her to remain silent about these activities.
“They would make sure to make you feel as small and degraded and belittled as possible,” Adams said. “It was consensual. But it was the thing that we were so young, and then they used it against us and destroyed our lives later.”
Adams expressed fear of retribution from the legal system, stating, “Who would believe it anyway? Because the whole town was doing it.” Former deputy Sarah Davis corroborated the disturbing claims, calling the county jail a “brothel” where staff engaged in sexual conduct.
Davis revealed that she was invited to a party by Mullins but declined, saying, “I was raised better than that.” She mentioned the widespread acknowledgment of the judge’s actions amongst the community.
Video footage from the incident shows Sheriff Stines shooting Mullins multiple times as he sat at his desk. After the shooting, Stines reportedly attempted to call his daughter using both his and Mullins’ phones, which contained her contact information.
Stines, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, is no longer in his role as sheriff. He and Mullins had shared a meal hours before the incident, raising questions about the nature of their relationship.
