News
Sheriff’s Deputies Meet Rock Legend During Traffic Stop
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A humorous traffic stop on Friday had deputies from the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office crossing paths with rock star John Waite. Sergeant Justin Rugg initiated the traffic stop after noticing Waite and his band were traveling to Dodge City for a performance.
Rugg, a longtime admirer of the 1980s pop-rock icon, expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m not even on cloud 9, I’m on like cloud 12.” This lighthearted encounter occurred just before Waite’s concert at the United Wireless Arena for Dodge City Days.
In a social media post, Waite confirmed the incident, humorously stating he was “pulled over for speeding.” The musician is renowned for his hit single “Missing You,” released in 1984.
As the deputies and Waite shared a laugh, Rugg seized the opportunity to engage with one of his musical idols. The moment was not only a fun exchange but also a reminder of the sometimes unexpected interactions between law enforcement and the public.
