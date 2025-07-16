News
Sheriff Wayne Ivey Teaches Community Policing at Commanders Academy in Tallahassee
BREVARD COUNTY, Florida – Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County is currently teaching at the prestigious Commander’s Academy in Tallahassee. This three-week program is aimed at high-ranking command members from sheriff’s offices throughout Florida.
During his session, Sheriff Ivey focused on modern-day community policing, emphasizing its significance in law enforcement. He reported that through proactive community engagement, his department has achieved a notable 52% reduction in crime over the past 12 years.
“Engaging our own community through crime prevention and community relations has been vital to our success,” Sheriff Ivey said. He expressed gratitude towards the Florida Sheriff’s Association for organizing the academy and supporting the state’s 67 Sheriff’s Offices.
The Commander’s Academy provides crucial training to enhance strategies and improve collaboration among Florida’s law enforcement leaders.
