Sheryl Lee Ralph Renewed Vows in Grand Style on Rocky Steps

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Sheryl Lee Ralph celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary by renewing her vows with Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The couple held their ceremony on the famous Rocky Steps, attracting 250 guests for the occasion.

Ralph, known for her role in Abbott Elementary, wore a stunning white strapless dress designed by Monsoori Haute Couture, complemented by an extraordinary 80-foot shawl carried by 22 ballerinas from Philadanco. Ralph jokingly remarked, “How could I walk up all of those steps without leaving a trail of something for everybody to look at?”

The couple’s vow renewal marked not only a personal milestone but also a testament to their unique relationship. When they married in 2005, Ralph was a working actress in Los Angeles with young children, while Hughes was focused on his political career in Pennsylvania. They maintained a long-distance relationship, proving that love can thrive despite geographic challenges.

“I wasn’t at a place where I was willing to give up my career,” said Ralph, highlighting their commitment to supporting each other’s aspirations. She quipped about Hughes’ enthusiasm for planning the celebration, saying, “My husband has turned into groomzilla, and his list is twice as long as mine.”

During the ceremony, the couple exchanged handwritten vows surrounded by friends, family, and notable guests including Al Roker and other members of Ralph’s sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. The setting held special meaning for Ralph, as she referenced a famous quote from the film Rocky: “It ain’t about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

The couple then celebrated with a reception where Ralph performed a rendition of Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E,” delighting their guests. In a light-hearted interview earlier this year, Ralph had expressed her vision of a grand ceremony, aiming for “the longest veil in Rocky Steps history.”

As they embark on the next chapter together, Ralph shared her advice for couples: “Don’t give up on love. Don’t give up on a union. Don’t give up on a commitment to each other.”