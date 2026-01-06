Shesterkin Celebrates 30th Birthday Amid Stellar Goaltending Performance

ARLINGTON, Virginia — On Tuesday, New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin celebrated his 30th birthday with a standout performance, saving 33 shots in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Shesterkin’s birthday came during a tough season for the Rangers, who are struggling with scoring. Head coach Mike Sullivan praised Shesterkin’s performance as elite, emphasizing his experience in the league.

“As a 30-year-old goalie in this league, he’s got a lot of experience. I think he’s one of the elite goaltenders in the league,” Sullivan said after the Rangers practiced Tuesday before their New Year’s Eve game.

Currently, Shesterkin ranks among the top NHL goalies in terms of saves, boasting a .910 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.51. He started 32 of the Rangers’ 41 games this season and has a record of 16-12-4.

However, the Rangers have faced challenges, with Shesterkin facing significantly more shots than he perhaps should, as the team’s offense struggles.

The Russian goalie reflected on his physical condition, stating he feels comparable to his younger self. “I think it’s the same,” he said when asked how he feels since turning 30.

Shesterkin also remains focused on the team’s performance, stating, “We want to be in the playoffs. I think about our team goals. We need to play better.”

The Rangers will continue to rely on Shesterkin as they head into the Winter Classic against the Florida Panthers this Friday.