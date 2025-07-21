Entertainment
Shia LaBeouf Spotted in Rare Outing Amid Legal Troubles and Scandal
PASADENA, California — Shia LaBeouf was spotted on Saturday running errands with his wife, Mia Goth, as they prepared for her upcoming film shoot in the United Kingdom. The actor, known for his past roles in major films, exhibited a surprising new look during this rare public appearance at Erewhon grocery store.
LaBeouf, 39, sported a short haircut and a prominent mustache, differing sharply from his previously clean-shaven image. He wore an oversized graphic T-shirt featuring the Detroit Lions, paired with dark blue shorts that displayed his numerous tattoos. Completing his outfit were sandals combined with tall socks and a mesh baseball cap.
During their grocery run, Goth wore a white, long-sleeved top styled to reveal her midriff and bright yellow shorts, along with gray sneakers and oversized sunglasses. She was seen leaving the store carrying a grocery bag and a bottle of green juice, while LaBeouf chose to walk hands-free.
The couple’s excursion follows recent media attention surrounding LaBeouf’s upcoming trial schedule for September, where he faces serious allegations from his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs. She initially accused him of assault and emotional abuse, leading to legal actions starting in 2020.
LaBeouf and Goth, who have had an on-again, off-again relationship since they met in 2012, married in 2016 but briefly separated in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Isabel, in 2022. LaBeouf first gained fame on the Disney Channel’s ‘Even Stevens,’ later achieving success in films like ‘Transformers‘ and ‘Holes.’
In recent years, LaBeouf has had a reduced presence in film, making only minor appearances. His reputation has also been marred by public controversies, including a documentary that presented him in a troubling light, showcasing alleged violent behavior during his time involved with an experimental theater project.
