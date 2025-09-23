Shilo Sanders Gets Workout Opportunity with 49ers After Buccaneers Release

Santa Clara, California — Free agent cornerback Shilo Sanders participated in a workout with the San Francisco 49ers today, seeking another chance to impress an NFL team. Sanders, 23, is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and the brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

After going undrafted in April 2025, Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released in August before the season started. Following his release, he expressed hopes of continuing his football career but acknowledged alternative plans if necessary.

“There’s no indication that the 49ers are close to signing Sanders,” a source indicated. However, today’s workout offers him an opportunity to show his skills and fitness level in hopes of joining a practice squad.

During his college career at Colorado, Sanders recorded 99 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception over two seasons. His performance in the preseason with Tampa Bay included four tackles and one quarterback hit, although he was ejected from a game against the Buffalo Bills for an altercation.

Deion Sanders commented on his son’s situation, saying, “We’re praying that he gets another opportunity with a team. But if he doesn’t, the plans have already been set for what he’s going to do next.” He assured fans that “Shilo’s a man of many talents,” indicating he would succeed regardless of his football career.

Currently, the 49ers are 3-0 as they navigate roster changes, including the recent loss of a key pass rusher. In addition to Sanders, they hosted five other defensive players for tryouts. William Bradley-King is reportedly set to be signed to the 49ers’ practice squad, further reshaping the team’s defensive lineup.