Entertainment
Shiny Roggenrola Available in Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour
New York, NY – Shiny Roggenrola will make its appearance during the Spotlight Hour event in Pokémon Go on July 29, 2025. This special event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, providing players a chance to catch the shiny version of this Pokémon while earning double Evolution XP.
Shiny Roggenrola, along with its evolutions – Boldore and Gigalith – were released back in August 2020 during the Unova Week event. The shiny versions of these Pokémon have become increasingly popular, with Roggenrola’s shiny form known for its striking purple exterior and bright orange detailing.
The shiny variant offers a unique twist on its original design. Regular Roggenrola is styled to resemble geodes, with a dark blue exterior, while its shiny counterpart showcases a more vivid look, making its features more noticeable.
Players interested in finding shiny Roggenrola can benefit from various events throughout the year. Along with the anticipated Community Day Classic events that may feature increased shiny rates, the weekly Spotlight Hour is another opportunity to encounter this Pokémon. Current shiny encounter rates for Roggenrola are estimated between 1 in 512 to 1 in 128 depending on the method of capture.
In order to maximize your chances, it’s advised to prepare by stocking up on Poké Balls and berries before the event. Players should also ensure they have space in their Pokémon Storage to take full advantage of catching shiny Roggenrola during the hour.
As always, players should be aware of specific seasonal spawns, which can affect the availability of Roggenrola in the wild. During one-off events or festivals, there may be additional opportunities to catch shiny versions.
With the next Spotlight Hour approaching, trainers are reminded to enjoy the hunt and make the most out of the bonuses offered during this event.
