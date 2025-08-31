Shirley Man Charged With DWI After Serious North Bellport Crash

NORTH BELLPORT, NY — A Shirley man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after his car collided with another vehicle, leaving his passenger seriously injured Thursday night, Suffolk County police reported.

Anthony Kaiser, 28, was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger eastbound on Montauk Highway at approximately 11:15 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow lines and struck a westbound 2021 Toyota Venza near Weaver Avenue, police said.

Kaiser’s front-seat passenger, identified as Marcus Jackson, was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital — Suffolk in Patchogue with serious injuries. Both Kaiser and the driver of the Toyota, Gloria Quiroga-Malla, 36, of Patchogue, were also taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities confirmed.

Kaiser has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were impounded as part of the investigation, police said.

Officials are asking anyone with more information regarding the incident to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.