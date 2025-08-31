News
Shirley Man Charged With DWI After Serious North Bellport Crash
NORTH BELLPORT, NY — A Shirley man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after his car collided with another vehicle, leaving his passenger seriously injured Thursday night, Suffolk County police reported.
Anthony Kaiser, 28, was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger eastbound on Montauk Highway at approximately 11:15 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow lines and struck a westbound 2021 Toyota Venza near Weaver Avenue, police said.
Kaiser’s front-seat passenger, identified as Marcus Jackson, was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital — Suffolk in Patchogue with serious injuries. Both Kaiser and the driver of the Toyota, Gloria Quiroga-Malla, 36, of Patchogue, were also taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities confirmed.
Kaiser has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.
Both vehicles involved in the crash were impounded as part of the investigation, police said.
Officials are asking anyone with more information regarding the incident to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.
Recent Posts
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State
- 2025 NFL WR Prospects Show Winning Potential
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $950 Million After No Winner
- Prime Video Cancels ‘Motorheads,’ Producers Seek New Home
- California GOP Challenges Newsom’s Redistricting Plans Amid Polarized Politics