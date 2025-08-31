News
Shirley Man Charged After Serious Crash in North Bellport
NORTH BELLPORT, NY — A 28-year-old man from Shirley, Anthony Kaisser, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a serious two-vehicle crash Thursday night, police reported.
The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. when Kaisser was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger east on Montauk Highway. According to authorities, he crossed over the double yellow lines and collided head-on with a westbound 2021 Toyota Venza near Weaver Avenue.
Kaisser’s front-seat passenger, Marcus Jackson, sustained serious injuries and was transported to NYU Langone Hospital – Suffolk in Patchogue for treatment. Kaisser himself was also taken to the same hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, 36-year-old Gloria Quiroga-Malla of Patchogue, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the same facility.
Kaisser has been charged with DWI and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday. Both vehicles involved in the crash have been impounded.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.
